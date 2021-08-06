UofL, UK to require masks indoors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Masks will be required indoors on the University of Louisville campus.

UofL tweeted about the mask mandate Friday stating masks would be required in public, indoor settings beginning on Aug. 9.

UofL will require masks in public, indoor spaces, effective Aug. 9. The decision is based on the CDC's recommendations and is regardless of vaccination status.



Fall guidance and protocols will be updated on the university's COVID-19 website.⬇️https://t.co/5Jqfls8zl7 — University of Louisville (@uofl) August 6, 2021

The University of Kentucky also stated masks would be required inside of all the university’s indoor spaces, including both of the academic and medical campuses, regardless of an individual’s vaccination status, beginning on Aug. 9.

