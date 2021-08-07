Barren River District Health Department releases vaccine information and data update

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren River District Health Department says many people in the district have been vaccinated, the majority of the population remains unvaccinated.

The health department says COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective at preventing severe illness and death, and that vaccination also reduces the risk of people spreading the virus.

The health department also released data showing the total vaccinated population, those vaccinated older than 18, and those older than 65.

County Total Vaccinated Population % of Vaccinated Older Than 18 % of Vaccinated Older than 65 Barren 38.45% 48.15% 72.44% Butler 37.36% 46.44% 56.33% Edmonson 31.04% 37.13% 46.40% Hart 29.66% 38.49% 56.69% Logan 41.06% 51.91% 74.97% Metcalfe 30.08% 38.96% 50.28% Simpson 43.25% 54.63% 73.74% Warren 40.70% 49.15% 70.70%

The COVID-19 vaccine is available at multiple locations in the area. To find a vaccine near you, visit https://www.vaccines.gov/search/.

If you are 18 years of age or older and would like to schedule vaccination with the Barren River District Health Department, call your local health department and press option 1.

