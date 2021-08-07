Advertisement

Barren River District Health Department releases vaccine information and data update

PHOTO: Barren River District Health Department
PHOTO: Barren River District Health Department(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren River District Health Department says many people in the district have been vaccinated, the majority of the population remains unvaccinated.

The health department says COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective at preventing severe illness and death, and that vaccination also reduces the risk of people spreading the virus.

The health department also released data showing the total vaccinated population, those vaccinated older than 18, and those older than 65.

CountyTotal Vaccinated Population% of Vaccinated Older Than 18% of Vaccinated Older than 65
Barren38.45%48.15%72.44%
Butler37.36%46.44%56.33%
Edmonson31.04%37.13%46.40%
Hart29.66%38.49%56.69%
Logan41.06%51.91%74.97%
Metcalfe30.08%38.96%50.28%
Simpson43.25%54.63%73.74%
Warren40.70%49.15%70.70%

The COVID-19 vaccine is available at multiple locations in the area. To find a vaccine near you, visit https://www.vaccines.gov/search/.

If you are 18 years of age or older and would like to schedule vaccination with the Barren River District Health Department, call your local health department and press option 1.

