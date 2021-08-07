Advertisement

Gov. Andy Beshear says he will wear a mask indoors, encourages others to join

Credit: Gov. Andy Beshear
By Dakota Makres
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear said in a Facebook post that Kentucky saw the highest amount of reported COVID-19 cases in months just this week.

Beshear said he will wear a mask indoors to protect others as the delta variant continues to spread in our state.

“Please, join me. We’re in this together,” he said.

