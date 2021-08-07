Advertisement

Hopkinsville: Two killed in Saturday morning shooting

Hopkinsville Shooting
Hopkinsville Shooting(AP)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Christian County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a double homicide on Peach Street this morning after responding to a shots fired call.

Police say just before 8:00am on Saturday morning, deputies responded to a residence on Peach Street in Hopkinsville after receiving a report of gun shots in that area.

The bodies of 21-year-old George Brandon Gomez of Owensboro, KY, and 25-year-old Kierra Lashae Wallace of Hopkinsville were found deceased Saturday morning in a residence on Peach Street in Hopkinsville with apparent gunshot wounds.

The Christian County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information that may be helpful in this investigation to call 270-890-1300.

