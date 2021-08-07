Hot and humid today, grab the sunscreen!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A few stray showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon but we stay dry otherwise! Partly cloudy conditions will remain this evening with humid conditions dragging into tomorrow.

Any stray showers that do occur across the south central Kentucky region will be short lived and not a complete washout! Thus, this wont be worth cancelling any outdoor plans. Sunday will bring partly cloudy skies and warm conditions! This will be the best day to take care of outdoor chores, activities, and more because the rain rolls in to kick off the work week. The remainder of the week brings daytime highs in the low 90s with daily chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Though these rain/storm chances can be seen daily, all will be hit-or-miss as this is a very common pattern for the summer. Keep an eye out for the garden to make sure it gets some water! Tune in with us tonight at 10 for an updated look at this week’s forecast on WBKO News!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, very warm and humid. High 91. Low 71. Winds S-9

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Scattered storms possible. High 91. Low 72. Winds S-10

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered storms possible. High 93. Low 72. Winds S-10

Saturday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 90

Today’s Low: 71

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 69

Record High: 105 (1930)

Record Low: 52 (2004)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.81″)

Yearly Precip: 32.77″ (+1.08″)

Today’s Sunset: 7:46 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:57 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 43 / Small Particulate Matter: 42)

UV Index: Very High (9)

Pollen Count: Moderate (5.1 - Weeds, Trees, Mold)

Mold Count: Low (6566 Mold Spore Count)

