Advertisement

Hot and humid today, grab the sunscreen!

Temps already breaking into the low 90s this afternoon.
By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A few stray showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon but we stay dry otherwise! Partly cloudy conditions will remain this evening with humid conditions dragging into tomorrow.

Grab the sunscreen today
Grab the sunscreen today(wbko)

Any stray showers that do occur across the south central Kentucky region will be short lived and not a complete washout! Thus, this wont be worth cancelling any outdoor plans. Sunday will bring partly cloudy skies and warm conditions! This will be the best day to take care of outdoor chores, activities, and more because the rain rolls in to kick off the work week. The remainder of the week brings daytime highs in the low 90s with daily chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Though these rain/storm chances can be seen daily, all will be hit-or-miss as this is a very common pattern for the summer. Keep an eye out for the garden to make sure it gets some water! Tune in with us tonight at 10 for an updated look at this week’s forecast on WBKO News!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, very warm and humid. High 91. Low 71. Winds S-9

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Scattered storms possible. High 91. Low 72. Winds S-10

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered storms possible. High 93. Low 72. Winds S-10

Saturday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 90

Today’s Low: 71

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 69

Record High: 105 (1930)

Record Low: 52 (2004)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.81″)

Yearly Precip: 32.77″ (+1.08″)

Today’s Sunset: 7:46 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:57 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 43 / Small Particulate Matter: 42)

UV Index: Very High (9)

Pollen Count: Moderate (5.1 - Weeds, Trees, Mold)

Mold Count: Low (6566 Mold Spore Count)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water
agencies received complaints and tips related to illegal human trafficking, illegal...
Kentucky businesses under investigation for illegal human trafficking
A historic house is being moved from Chestnut Street to Oaklawn Way.
Traffic to stop on section of bypass for move of historic home
PHOTO: Barren River District Health Department
Barren River District Health Department releases vaccine information and data update
Kentucky State Police Requests Assistance in Locating Two Missing Runaway Juveniles
Kentucky State Police need help finding two missing juveniles

Latest News

Temps into the 90s to Return
More Humid This Weekend!
Going shopping this weekend? We could run into a few showers or storms, but most of the day,...
More clouds, humidity as temps rise to end the week!
A bit more humid for the bus stop this Friday morning!
More clouds and humidity to end the work week!
Isolated shower chances back in the forecast
Slow but Steady Warming into the Weekend!