Hot Rods shutout Blue Rocks 6-0

WILMINGTON, De. (WBKO) - Grant Witherspoon hit two homers while Taj Bradley tossed five shutout innings in his High-A debut in the Bowling Green Hot Rods (58-24) defeat of the Wilmington Blue Rocks (33-49) 6-0 on Friday night at Frawley Stadium in Wilmington, Delaware.

Grant Witherspoon broke the scoreless tie in the second against Blue Rocks starter Richard Guasch. With one out, the Hot Rods centerfielder cracked his 15th homer of the season to left-center. The solo shot traveled 428 feet and gave the Hot Rods a 1-0 advantage.

Bowling extended their lead in the fourth with a couple of homers off Guasch. Witherspoon blasted his second solo homer of the game with one out, this time to right, giving the Hot Rods a 2-0 cushion. Jordan Qsar reached on an error and Hill Alexander walked, with both moving up a station when Luis Trevino grounded out to third. Pedro Martinez hammered a ball over the right-field bullpen to extend Bowling Green’s lead to 5-0.

Bowling Green added a run in the ninth on a passed ball and Chris Gau got the final three outs to secure a 6-0 win.

Bradley (1-0) hurled 5.0 scoreless innings while holding the Blue Rocks to two hits with two walks and four strikeouts in a win. Michael Costanzo threw two scoreless frames while allowing one hit with two strikeouts. Trevor Brigden got a strikeout in a perfect eighth. Gau struck out the side in the ninth to secure the win.

The two teams continue their six-game series on Saturday with a 5:05 PM CT first pitch.

