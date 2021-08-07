Advertisement

Hot Rods shutout Blue Rocks 6-0

Bowling Green Hot Rods
Bowling Green Hot Rods(BGHR)
By Brett Alper
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, De. (WBKO) - Grant Witherspoon hit two homers while Taj Bradley tossed five shutout innings in his High-A debut in the Bowling Green Hot Rods (58-24) defeat of the Wilmington Blue Rocks (33-49) 6-0 on Friday night at Frawley Stadium in Wilmington, Delaware.

Grant Witherspoon broke the scoreless tie in the second against Blue Rocks starter Richard Guasch. With one out, the Hot Rods centerfielder cracked his 15th homer of the season to left-center. The solo shot traveled 428 feet and gave the Hot Rods a 1-0 advantage.

Bowling extended their lead in the fourth with a couple of homers off Guasch. Witherspoon blasted his second solo homer of the game with one out, this time to right, giving the Hot Rods a 2-0 cushion. Jordan Qsar reached on an error and Hill Alexander walked, with both moving up a station when Luis Trevino grounded out to third. Pedro Martinez hammered a ball over the right-field bullpen to extend Bowling Green’s lead to 5-0.

Bowling Green added a run in the ninth on a passed ball and Chris Gau got the final three outs to secure a 6-0 win.

Bradley (1-0) hurled 5.0 scoreless innings while holding the Blue Rocks to two hits with two walks and four strikeouts in a win. Michael Costanzo threw two scoreless frames while allowing one hit with two strikeouts. Trevor Brigden got a strikeout in a perfect eighth. Gau struck out the side in the ninth to secure the win.

The two teams continue their six-game series on Saturday with a 5:05 PM CT first pitch.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police Requests Assistance in Locating Two Missing Runaway Juveniles
Kentucky State Police need help finding two missing juveniles
Thomethia Jefferson, 35, of Russellville and Kenneth Dickerson, 53, of Adairville arrested and...
Update: Two arrests made in Russellville shooting
Police said the deputy, identified as Brandon Shirley, 26, was in uniform inside of his...
LMPD chief: Off-duty deputy fatally shot was ‘targeted and ambushed’
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water
Warren RECC working to restore power outage
Power outage affects 1,700 members in Warren County

Latest News

Warren County South Little League Travels to Play in Great Lakes Regional Tournament
Police escort sends off Warren County South Little League to Great Lakes Regional
Barren County Football Practice
Countdown to Kickoff: Barren County Trojans
WKU Towel
WKU Volleyball announces streaming and radio broadcast schedule for 2021 season
Franklin-Simpson Wildcats
Countdown to Kickoff: Franklin-Simpson Wildcats