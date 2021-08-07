Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Giles Taylor

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This month’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

Serving and protecting is the role of the police department and that is no different in Morgantown.

Chief Giles Taylor took the reigns of the department five years ago.

Now some in the community are praising him, for keeping the city safe as the department struggles with a short-fall in officers.

“I’m very humbled by all this. It’s, it’s not deserved. I’m no hero. But I’ve been privileged to work with the heroes,” says Chief Giles Taylor on being nominated as a hometown hero.

Taylor says it’s a job he has enjoyed. “Sometimes you see the worst in people and sometimes you get to see the best in people and usually, people are at heart good. You know, that’s, that’s the bulk of what we have. You get to see some really, really sad things.”

But to some in the community, Taylor is more than just the chief of police.

“It just feels comfortable knowing that you can go to someone like him, if you have a problem, or just want to talk and be open with him. He’s always down the earth and tries to help you, if he doesn’t know something he’ll find out,” says Red Meredith who nominated Taylor.

“Small towns can be a curse, and we don’t always have resources. But it’s an absolute blessing in that everybody knows their local officer,” adds Taylor.

Due to the pandemic, the police department is currently facing issues with staffing.

Todd Meredith of Meredith’s Discount Liquors & Tobacco also spoke on Taylor, and says “it’s nice to know with the staffing issues they’ve had off and on that, it’s not just him, it’s all officers, some are pulling double shifts, and doing whatever it takes to be there for the community, which is very important in a small town.”

Chief Taylor also spoke to his co-workers, “it feels undeserved because I’m just part of a bigger team here. I feel like all of our officers are, we’re all the same. I mean, we’re community-based people-based and it’s humbling to be nominated.”

“We appreciate you because you work hard at what you do and I know if I ever need anything, I could call on you,” added Red Meredith.

Todd Meredith also said, “that’s one thing you don’t see a lot in a large town because you’re just a number usually, and that’s one thing that is very important in a small town is that you have that one on one relationship, and they actually can stop and know you by name.”

Taylor also spoke on being grateful for his job, “I feel really blessed and privilege to get to be here and have this job in my own hometown and have a chance to make things better here.”

