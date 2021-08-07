Advertisement

Police escort sends off Warren County South Little League to Great Lakes Regional

By Brett Alper
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Road to Williamsport is only three games away for Warren County South’s 12U Little League team.

South was sent off by police escort this morning from Basil Griffin Park to I-65 as they travel to compete in the Great Lakes Regional tournament in Whitestown, Indiana with a chance to make the Little League World Series.

“Well, they’re twelve so they’re a little nervous and very excited. Obviously, you know, they’ve been looking forward to this for a long time,” said Head Coach Cary Page. “They set their goals a long time ago, so they’re ready to get after it and play the game. So, it’s very exciting. A lot of hard work getting ready to pay off.”

WCS won District’s and the Kentucky State Tournament to represent the Bluegrass in Indiana.

The first game for South will be against the Ohio State Champions on Sunday, August 9th. The first pitch is set for 9 am Central and will be televised on ESPN+.

Good luck the Warren County South!!

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police Requests Assistance in Locating Two Missing Runaway Juveniles
Kentucky State Police need help finding two missing juveniles
Thomethia Jefferson, 35, of Russellville and Kenneth Dickerson, 53, of Adairville arrested and...
Update: Two arrests made in Russellville shooting
Police said the deputy, identified as Brandon Shirley, 26, was in uniform inside of his...
LMPD chief: Off-duty deputy fatally shot was ‘targeted and ambushed’
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water
Warren RECC working to restore power outage
Power outage affects 1,700 members in Warren County

Latest News

Bowling Green Hot Rods
Hot Rods shutout Blue Rocks 6-0
Barren County Football Practice
Countdown to Kickoff: Barren County Trojans
WKU Towel
WKU Volleyball announces streaming and radio broadcast schedule for 2021 season
Franklin-Simpson Wildcats
Countdown to Kickoff: Franklin-Simpson Wildcats