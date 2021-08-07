Police escort sends off Warren County South Little League to Great Lakes Regional

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Road to Williamsport is only three games away for Warren County South’s 12U Little League team.

South was sent off by police escort this morning from Basil Griffin Park to I-65 as they travel to compete in the Great Lakes Regional tournament in Whitestown, Indiana with a chance to make the Little League World Series.

“Well, they’re twelve so they’re a little nervous and very excited. Obviously, you know, they’ve been looking forward to this for a long time,” said Head Coach Cary Page. “They set their goals a long time ago, so they’re ready to get after it and play the game. So, it’s very exciting. A lot of hard work getting ready to pay off.”

WCS won District’s and the Kentucky State Tournament to represent the Bluegrass in Indiana.

The first game for South will be against the Ohio State Champions on Sunday, August 9th. The first pitch is set for 9 am Central and will be televised on ESPN+.

Good luck the Warren County South!!

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.