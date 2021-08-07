Three shot, two hit by car outside Lexington karaoke bar

Advertisement

Five hurt after shooting outside karaoke bar in Lexington
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 3:38 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are working to figure out who is responsible for an overnight shooting outside a Lexington karaoke bar.

They first got the call of shots fired at 161 East Reynolds Road around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Officers say a total of three people were shot outside Survivors Karaoke.

They found one of the victims at the scene, another on Malabu Drive in the Lansdowne area, and the third showed up at UK Hospital.

Police say two other people showed up to the hospital saying they’d been hit by a car while fleeing the scene of the shooting.

All five victims have non-life threatening injuries.

Officers have received multiple descriptions of multiple suspects but do not have anyone in custody at this point.

