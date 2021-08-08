Advertisement

Dry and warm this evening, wet tomorrow!

Partly cloudy conditions last us until tonight.
By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds this evening before sunset. Temperatures will dip into the 70s as we track more dry but humid conditions tonight!

Moderate to heavy pockets of rain are to be expected early Monday morning.
Moderate to heavy pockets of rain are to be expected early Monday morning.(wbko)

High pressure in the area will keep the rain at bay this evening but things take a turn tomorrow! Scattered showers and thunderstorms will arrive early Monday morning along a frontal boundary, so bring the rain gear as you’re headed off to work/school. Storms will continue until about noon or so - beyond that we look dry with partly cloudy conditions! Rain chances stick with us through the end of the work week, but so do hot conditions. Daytime highs will climb to the low 90s through Friday! These showers will not a complete washout for South Central Kentucky. The hit-or-miss spotty summer showers are back this week!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Scattered storms possible. High 91. Low 72. Winds S-10

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered storms possible. High 93. Low 72. Winds SW-10

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated storms possible. High 92. Low 74. Winds SW-10.

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 91

Today’s Low: 69

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 69

Record High: 109 (1930)

Record Low: 52 (1989)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.93″)

Yearly Precip: 32.77″ (+0.96″)

Today’s Sunset: 7:45 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:58 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 47 / Small Particulate Matter: 59)

UV Index: High (6)

Pollen Count: Moderate (5.0 - Weeds, Trees, Mold)

Mold Count: Moderate (6647 Mold Spore Count)

