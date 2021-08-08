Advertisement

First ever Pride event held in Franklin

Pride event in Franklin, Ky
Pride event in Franklin, Ky(Ana Medina)
By Ana Medina
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Saturday, Franklin-Simpson Community Pride held the first-ever Pride event at the Jim Roberts Community Park.

From vendors to live entertainment to food trucks, the event offered a little bit of everything.

Michael Cantrell the organizer spoke with WBKO News on the importance of having such events.

“I think it’s very important because being able to celebrate pride, and celebrate who we are, kind of just allows us to be us. So if we can just come together at one event for one day, that just shows people that we aren’t going to be ran off,” says Cantrell.

Cantrell also adds, “I wanted to bring something new to the small town of Franklin, I wanted to bring people together, I wanted to bring community unity and try to provide a little bit of peace in the community but at the same time, celebrate pride.”

He also hopes the pride event becomes an annual thing in Franklin.

As the event continued at the park, a group of protestors also showed up condemning same-sex relationships.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hopkinsville Shooting
Hopkinsville: Two killed in Saturday morning shooting
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water
agencies received complaints and tips related to illegal human trafficking, illegal...
Kentucky businesses under investigation for illegal human trafficking
A historic house is being moved from Chestnut Street to Oaklawn Way.
Traffic to stop on section of bypass for move of historic home
PHOTO: Barren River District Health Department
Barren River District Health Department releases vaccine information and data update

Latest News

Jimmy Ausbrooks
Jimmy Ausbrooks announces Exploratory Committee for United States Congress
Grab the sunscreen today
Hot and humid today, grab the sunscreen!
Credit: Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Andy Beshear says he will wear a mask indoors, encourages others to join
Hopkinsville Shooting
Hopkinsville: Two killed in Saturday morning shooting