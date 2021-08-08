First ever Pride event held in Franklin

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Saturday, Franklin-Simpson Community Pride held the first-ever Pride event at the Jim Roberts Community Park.

From vendors to live entertainment to food trucks, the event offered a little bit of everything.

Michael Cantrell the organizer spoke with WBKO News on the importance of having such events.

“I think it’s very important because being able to celebrate pride, and celebrate who we are, kind of just allows us to be us. So if we can just come together at one event for one day, that just shows people that we aren’t going to be ran off,” says Cantrell.

Cantrell also adds, “I wanted to bring something new to the small town of Franklin, I wanted to bring people together, I wanted to bring community unity and try to provide a little bit of peace in the community but at the same time, celebrate pride.”

He also hopes the pride event becomes an annual thing in Franklin.

As the event continued at the park, a group of protestors also showed up condemning same-sex relationships.

