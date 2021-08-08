Jimmy Ausbrooks announces Exploratory Committee for United States Congress

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - During the Pride event in Franklin on Saturday, Jimmy Ausbrooks announced his Exploratory Committee for United States Congress.

Ausbrooks spoke on why he made the decision, “as an openly gay, mental health professional here in the state. I just think it’s important that our voice be heard in D.C. I’m one of the few openly gay mental health professionals in South Central Kentucky and there are so many mental health issues facing us today, that we need to be able to have people in Congress that understand mental health.”

According to Ausbrooks, the exploratory committee is just him making the general announcement to start pursuing the campaign fundraising as a candidate.

“It’s primarily a fundraising opportunity to make sure that the candidacy is viable. Then in January is when we officially announce our candidacy. But I just wanted to go ahead and take the opportunity today with this community to announce that I am considering a run for the U.S. Congress and hoping to get the financial support,” says Ausbrooks.

