Mother and son duo start BBQ sauce business to help them battle depression

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to the National Institute of Mental Health, in a report in 2019, nearly one in five adults live with a mental illness, it can range from mild to moderate to severe.

One mother in franklin is speaking out about the issues her family faced when she found out her son was battling depression.

Floena Spencer spoke on how barbecue sauce helped save her family from a silent battle, “I felt like that this barbecue sauce saved my son and it saved me because if something happens to him, then I know it would break me down as well. So we’ve been able to open up, and do a lot of talking.”

Spencer Sauce began back in March 2021 in Franklin.

Spencer spoke on how she learned she was battling depression, “during the time when I was having my surgery, I had, had a serious operation the fall of the past July. So I was having surgery, I had surgery in July 2020, and then in March of 2021, I was having to have another major surgery. So I was real depressed.”

But Floena was not the only one suffering, “we started moving around and talking and come to find out, my son was suffering from depression, and come to find out he had been suffering with it for like two years, and he hadn’t shared it or anything,” says Floena Spencer.

When she found out her son was also suffering in silence, “nothing never really got me down, but when it comes to something going on with my son, that’s what broke me. But when we started with the barbecue sauce, it got us talking, opening up spending more time.”

She adds that making the barbecue sauce helped their bond as a family get stronger.

“So now with that, while we are making barbecue sauce, we talk about feelings, what’s going on with him, because my son is just twenty, and he lives on his own. So a lot of times when kids leave home, I say a little too early, they have a lot of adult issues and growing pains that they’re not really ready to handle,” says Floena.

She also says listening to your child is a must to help with communication and learn about what they are battling with.

“This is not for the money is more so because it gives me something to do. It’s like, especially like when I came out from having my neck surgery. I didn’t go to physical therapy. This was my physical therapy,” adds Floena.

Floena says the business has been successful and enjoys the fact that she shares this with her family, especially her son.

