Area health departments praise schools that require masks

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Masking kids in school has become a somewhat contentious topic among parents and school districts.

The CDC has recommended universal masking regardless of vaccine status and the governor’s office also recommends school districts adopt this guidance.

Meanwhile, some area schools are still not requiring masks except for on buses.

Christian County Public School changed its guidance last week to now mandate masks for all students, staff and visitors.

Following a vote by the Christian County Public Schools Board of Education, Superintendent Chris Bentzel has announced... Posted by Christian County Public Schools on Thursday, August 5, 2021

“We’re about to put them together. A lot of students may not be vaccinated, so it is important that you wear a mask. And we appreciate Christian County for stepping up to the plate and taking a real concern for their student’s safety,” said Amanda Sweeney-Brunt, Christian County Health Department

Warren, Barren County and Bowling Green Independent Schools have all made masks optional at this time.

The Barren River District Health Department aligns with the CDC and encourages anyone over two years of age should wear a mask, especially at school.

This past week, an average of 192 children with COVID-19 were admitted to hospitals each day in the US.

Currently, Warren County has 95 positive cases within the school district among students and ten positive cases among staff. Their COVID portal is updated here.

Bowling Green has 24 active cases among students and four active cases among staff. The district’s COVID portal is updated frequently here.

