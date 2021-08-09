Barren County Schools releases reopening guidelines, masks optional

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County Schools have released their reopening plans for the 2021-2022 school year.

Barren County Schools say they will continue to monitor the situation and work with local officials to protect the health and safety of their students and staff.

According to a post from Barren County Schools, masks will be required on buses due to a federal mandate, and they will not be required in other settings.

Barren County Schools encourages everyone to wear masks, including those who are unvaccinated, but they will not require it.

