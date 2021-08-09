Advertisement

Barren County Schools releases reopening guidelines, masks optional

Barren County Schools
Barren County Schools(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County Schools have released their reopening plans for the 2021-2022 school year.

Barren County Schools say they will continue to monitor the situation and work with local officials to protect the health and safety of their students and staff.

According to a post from Barren County Schools, masks will be required on buses due to a federal mandate, and they will not be required in other settings.

Barren County Schools encourages everyone to wear masks, including those who are unvaccinated, but they will not require it.

Barren County Schools reopening guidelines

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricardo Civil
Man awaiting rape trial accused of raping again
Hopkinsville Shooting
Hopkinsville: Two killed in Saturday morning shooting
Spencer Sauce
Mother and son duo start BBQ sauce business to help them battle depression
Pride event in Franklin, Ky
First ever Pride event held in Franklin
Family Dollar employees quit
Family Dollar store reopens after ‘We all quit’ sign posted on door in Nebraska

Latest News

Two weeks is how long Michael Bessette has been in the COVID unit at the Medical Center in...
Vaccinated veteran, previous Hometown Hero battles COVID-19 in hospital
More than 100 WCPS, BGISD students reportedly have COVID-19
Christian County Among One of the Lowest Vaccination Rates in the State @ 5
Christian County Among One of the Lowest Vaccination Rates in the State @ 5
A historic house is being moved from Chestnut Street to Oaklawn Way.
BGMU: Power outages planned during historic home relocation