BGMU: Power outages planned during historic home relocation

A historic house is being moved from Chestnut Street to Oaklawn Way.
A historic house is being moved from Chestnut Street to Oaklawn Way.(Laura Rogers)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday, Bowling Green Municipal Utilities alerted customers to planned power outages due to the moving of a historic home.

According to BGMU, electric crews will be moving electric lines to accommodate the home’s relocation from Chestnut Street to Oaklawn Way on Tuesday. Outages will affect Chestnut Street from Ogden Avenue to the Bypass; Regents Avenue from Mimosa Alley to Chestnut Street; and the Oaklawn Way/Nashville Road intersection.

BGMU said crews will complete work in the shortest timeframe possible, and the length of the outages will be about two hours in each area along the relocation route. Customers affected by the outages will receive a door hanger but can call 270-782-4302 if they have additional questions.

