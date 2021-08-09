Advertisement

Bowling Green Daycare taking all precautions to prevent COVID spread

Emmanuel Day Care-Preschool
Emmanuel Day Care-Preschool
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Before you step through the door of Emmanuel Day Care-Preschool, you’ll see a sign requiring you to wear a mask.

Emmanuel Day Care-Preschool told WBKO News during an interview that the childcare provider is taking all necessary steps to prevent a COVID infection at their facility.

Parents and visitors must wear masks before entering and the facility is also requiring parents to provide children ages 5 and older with a face covering.

“Luckily, we’ve not had any issues here. We’ve not downsized. So far, we haven’t had to do anything. We do have it where we have one parent at a building in the building at a time. They have to mask up, we still do all the precautions. Constantly hand sanitizing everything. If the child has any kind of runny nose, cough, sore throat, headache, bellyache, like, you know, anything like that in last 24 hours. We have they have to leave,” said Jennifer Davis with Emmanuel Day Care-Preschool.

“Because that’s something that you know, the states put out for us. And we strongly push that, we don’t let them in,” said Davis.

Today I’m speaking with Emmanuel￼ Pre-School & Daycare about what they’re seeing in regards to COVID-19 and what steps...

Posted by Brandon Jarrett on Monday, August 9, 2021

With concerns of the Delta variant surging, many parents are afraid they’ll soon be without childcare once again. Emmanuel Day Care-Preschool say with those concerns, they’ll continue to sanitize and monitor the situation and any guidelines that come from the state.

Click here to visit their Facebook page.

