Christian Co. among lowest vaccination rate, health dept. encourages vaccines

CHRISTIAN CO, Ky. (WBKO) - Christian County remains one of the top counties in the state with the lowest vaccination rate.

According to the state’s website, 23.62 percent of the Christian County population has been vaccinated against Covid-19. The county joins Robertson, Hickman, Ballard and Lewis counties in the bottom 5 of counties vaccinated with at least one dose in the state.

The county has reported 108 Covid-related deaths.

While case numbers declined following the release of the vaccine, numbers are inching back up everywhere including Christian County.

“So on July 15, in our weekly update, we increased by 37 cases for that week. The next week on the 23rd, we’ve increased by 65. cases, week after that, we increased by 78 cases,” said Amanda Sweeney-Brunt with the Christian County Health Department. “And then the last week’s update, we increased by 168 cases. So it’s just been in the last four weeks, we’ve seen that just the cases have piled up.”

Christian County is also in the red zone along with every other county in the Barren River region.

“So we’re just still seeing that trend of numbers going up, which is concerning. If you look at the incidence, right, we are now back in the red, which means we’re increasing by more than 25 cases a day. And our incident rate currently is 29. I expect that’s probably higher as data is usually behind.”

The Christian County Health Department has COVID testing available from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. by appointment only.

On Tuesdays and Thursdays, the department provides the Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccine and no appointment is necessary and no appointment is necessary.

