Glasgow Police Department hiring officers

By Allie Hennard
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department is accepting application for police officers.

Applicants must have a valid driver’s license, be the age of 21 by the date of hire, have a high school diploma or a GED, and have no felony convictions.

Glasgow Major Terry Flat says they are down three officers for the department, and will soon be down four officers. They are looking to fill those positions fast.

Many police agencies around the country are struggling to fill open positions within their department amid ‘defund the police’ protests.

Major Flatt says the benefits of being an officer are worth the hard work.

”It’s a rewarding career, you know, we do offer some healthy benefits, we do offer a take-home car. We do currently work 12-hour shifts so that gives you every other weekend off. We do have some single parents that we are working around their work schedules to allow them to have that weekend with their children or whatever they wish to do,” said Major Flatt.

To apply call the Glasgow Police Department (270) 651-5151, go to their website at Glasgow Police Department, or their Department at 101 Pin Oak Ln, Glasgow, KY 42141.

