Hot Rods fall to Blue Rocks in series finale 10-3

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Jordan Qsar hit his team-leading 17th home run of the season in the Bowling Green Hot Rods (59-25) 10-3 loss to the Wilmington Blue Rocks (34-50) on Sunday afternoon at Frawley Stadium in Wilmington, Delaware.

Bowling Green scratched the first run of the game across in the fourth inning against Wilmington reliever Alex Troop. Connor Hollis led off with a single and stole second base. He went to third on a passed ball and Curtis Mead lifted a sacrifice fly to center field, allowing Hollis to score while giving the Hot Rods a 1-0 lead.

Wilmington mounted a four-run inning in the fifth to take a 4-1 lead, but the Hot Rods drew within a run in the sixth. Hollis reached on a fielder’s choice that retired Pedro Martinez, who had singled to lead off the inning, at second. With two outs, Jordan Qsar launched his 17th homer of the season over the right field fence to make it a 4-3 game with Wilmington still in control.

The Blue Rocks plated four more runs in the sixth against Hot Rods reliever Angel Felipe to go up five runs with an 8-3 lead. Wilmington brought home two more runs in the eighth and went on to win 10-3 in the series finale.

The Hot Rods enjoy a league-wide off day on Monday before starting a six-game series with the Greenville Drive on Tuesday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.