Ivy and Sage opens in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A new business in Bowling Green is helping you get your green thumb.

Ivy and Sage is a new plant shop where you can find an assortment of house plants, everything from cactus to swiss plants.

The owners at Ivy and Sage say that if you’re a first-time plant buyer or you’re looking to add to your collection they are there to help you find the perfect plant.

“Well, we have tried to create an environment that is perfect for beginner plant lovers or experienced plant lovers. So if you are coming in off the street and you don’t know anything about plants we have it set up to where certain parts around the room have certain types of plants, and we will kind of guide you around. Or if you’re coming in here and you know exactly what you want we have some rare ones, and so we kind of try to build the room in such a way that it will guide you to different varieties of easy, hard, low light, high light - that kind of thing,” said Ivy and Sage owner Christian Edmonds.

Ivy and Sage is located on 530 US 31W bypass, Suite B in Bowling Green.

