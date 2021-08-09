Advertisement

Jury selection underway for trial of man pardoned by former Gov. Matt Bevin

U.S. Marshals arrested Patrick Baker May 31 after he was indicted by a federal grand jury. Baker was convicted of reckless homicide in 2017 for the 2014 death of a man in Knox County, but was later pardoned by former Governor Matt Bevin. The federal charges he is nopw facing are in connection with the same crime.(Source: Laurel County Correctional Center)
By Jim Stratman
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lawyers are selecting the jurors who will hear the trial of a man once pardoned by former governor Matt Bevin.

The prosecution, defense, and judge are determining a jury to fairly and impartially decide Patrick Baker’s fate.

Patrick Baker was convicted on state reckless homicide charges in 2017 for the 2014 death of Donald Mills. According to police, Baker broke into Mills’ house dressed as a U.S. Marshall and demanded money and drugs. During that break-in, police said he shot and killed Mills. Three others were charged and convicted in this killing as well.

Baker was sentenced to 19 years in prison but only served two before Gov. Bevin pardoned him, saying the evidence against Baker was “sketchy at best.

The sentencing judge in that case disputed the former governor’s claims, saying he had never seen a more compelling and complete case and that the evidence was overwhelming.”

In May of this year, U.S. Marshalls arrested Baker. He now faces federal charges related to Mills’ death.

Baker has maintained his innocence since the original state trial.

Monday, the judge said jurors should expect this trial to last about two to three weeks. The plan is to have the jury selected by the end of Monday. The trial is set to start at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

