Advertisement

Make your own book at the Warren County Public Library

Warren County Public Library
Warren County Public Library(Warren County Public Library)
By Marisa Williams
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Do you love books? Have you maybe wanted to write your own book? What about making your own book? The Warren County Public Library and Arts for All Kentucky will show you how.

The director of Arts for All Kentucky. Delaire Rowe, will be leading a hands-on workshop on how to make your very own books.

The public library says the event will be at the Main Library at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 15.

Registration is required.

Please visit warrenpl.org/events to register.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricardo Civil
Man awaiting rape trial accused of raping again
Spencer Sauce
Mother and son duo start BBQ sauce business to help them battle depression
Hopkinsville Shooting
Hopkinsville: Two killed in Saturday morning shooting
Pride event in Franklin, Ky
First ever Pride event held in Franklin
Children sit in a daycare classroom.
Kentucky mom asks for mask mandate in daycares as COVID-19 cases in children spike

Latest News

Kaley Skaggs
Kaley LIVE at Ivy & Sage
Good News
Good News: WCSO helps out with Habitat for Humanity
The decision was announced Friday afternoon in a statement from the Council on Postsecondary...
Masks to be required indoor all public Kentucky colleges
Tracking potentially stronger storms Monday.
Tracking showers and storms to start the week!