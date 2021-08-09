Make your own book at the Warren County Public Library

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Do you love books? Have you maybe wanted to write your own book? What about making your own book? The Warren County Public Library and Arts for All Kentucky will show you how.

The director of Arts for All Kentucky. Delaire Rowe, will be leading a hands-on workshop on how to make your very own books.

The public library says the event will be at the Main Library at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 15.

Registration is required.

Please visit warrenpl.org/events to register.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.