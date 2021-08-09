Advertisement

More than 100 WCPS, BGISD students reportedly have COVID-19

(WBKO)
By Katey Cook
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One week after Warren County Public Schools started its new school year, the district reported that there are 95 active COVID-19 cases within its schools among students. This number includes students who tested positive before the school year started, but still actively have the virus. Some may not have attended in-person classes.

The school reports that there are ten positive cases among staff. WCPS will update its COVID portal here.

A report from the Bowling Green Independent School District states there are currently 24 students who actively have the virus, and four employees. Thirteen students are also quarantined.

Both districts returned back to school with in-person classes five days a week. Students are not required to wear a mask indoors at either district, and both released protocols saying they are adhering to social distancing where possible. You can read Warren County Public Schools’ updated COVID-19 protocols here. Bowling Green Independent School District’s guidance can be viewed here.

