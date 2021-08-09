Scattered showers, storms to start the work week!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The “summertime stickies” have returned, which includes the chance for showers and storms with the added heat and humidity!

Hart County High School travels to Barren County High School to start the fall sports season for boys soccer. May need an umbrella given the scattered showers and storms that develop this afternoon. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!! (WBKO)

A complex wave of energy is moving through portions of the Mississippi/Ohio River valleys this morning and this afternoon, which will spark showers and thunderstorms for many including in south-central Kentucky. This will be a welcome rain for many as conditions have been persistently dry today - though don’t be surprised if some places stay dry today in areas near/along the Kentucky/Tennessee state line. For everyone else, scattered showers and storms appear to be likely, especially in the midday and afternoon hours. A few storms could be on the strong-to-severe side with threats of locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds and frequent lightning - but we expect most activity to stay sub-severe. When it isn’t raining or storming, expect skies to be partly to mostly cloudy along with muggy conditions. High temperatures will only reach the mid-to-upper 80s for most, though folks near the Kentucky/Tennessee state line may reach the low 90s. Winds will be out of the south-southwest between 5-15 miles per hour, though winds will be stronger in some storms.

The unsettled weather pattern continues through the middle of the work week as widely-scattered showers and storms will be possible both Tuesday and Wednesday. When showers and storms are not developing, conditions will be partly to mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s with low temperatures in the lower 70s. And, of course, it will be muggy! Best leave the umbrella in the car for the first half of the week! Thursday into Friday looks HOT as conditions will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy as high temperatures reach the low-to-mid 90s; but when humidity is factored with the actual temperature, the feels-like temperature will reach the upper 90s and low 100s. Remember to take it easy in heat like this and keep an extra eye on pets, children and the elderly. This weekend will feature some “cooler” conditions with high temps only in the mid-to-upper 80s. From Thursday through Sunday, we could see stray to isolated showers and storms, but much of the period looks rather dry. If the first half of the week doesn’t help the garden... just drag the garden hose directly to the garden!!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms likely. High 89. Low 72. Winds S at 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms possible. High 91. Low 72. Winds SW at 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers/storms possible. High 92. Low 74. Winds SW at 10 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 110 (1930)

Record Low Today: 52 (1989)

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 69

Sunrise: 5:58 a.m.

Sunset: 7:44 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 29 / Small Particulate Matter: 56)

UV Index: Moderate (65)

Pollen Count: Moderate (4.0 - Weeds, Grass)

Mold Count: Moderate (6647 - Mold Spore Count)

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 92

Yesterday’s Low: 69

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.93″)

Yearly Precip: 32.77″ (+0.96″)

