‘Sober as a Mother’: Pair of Lexington moms who have recovered from addiction set up support group

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two Lexington mothers who have recovered from addiction are looking to share their experience with other moms who are struggling with sobriety and parenting.

“I chose addiction over being a mother,” said Kayla Halleran.

Kayla Halleran and Savanna Glass of Lexington have had their own difficulties with parenting.

“My two kids are with my mom, and I don’t have a relationship with any of them,” Glass said.

As they worked to get sober, they learned just how difficult it can be without help.

“You can’t do it on your own,” said Glass. “In the past when I’ve tried to get sober, I never had support, I never reached out, I didn’t trust women. I just had all these built-up resentments by not having my kids.”

Halleran got her seven-year-old son back after two years of treatment and therapy. Her support base was wide, from sponsors to case workers and beyond. Despite that, there were still times when she felt helpless.

“When I was trying to get sober and being a mom alone, I often felt like I was alone,” Halleran said.

So Halleran and Glass have created “Sober as a Mother”, a monthly meeting where they can share their experiences with other moms and show these moms in recovery that they aren’t alone.

“We are all going through this together and this is a great way, if you’re not comfortable going to those outlets to be in a room with people who totally get it,” Halleran said.

Mod Pizza will hold a fundraiser on Sunday, August 15, the day of the first meeting, and donations are being accepted for clothing and other baby items. There is also a GoFundMe established to support costs of monthly rent and gift cards that the moms can use for groceries and other essential items.

Volunteers will also babysit children upstairs at the Token Club, so mothers can bring their kids if needed.

Halleran and Glass hope this will be an hour of self-care which can transcend from mother to child.

“To anyone who’s out there struggling, who thinks they can’t do this alone, may think that they can’t get sober and stay sober, we will definitely extend our hand in any way,” Glass said.

