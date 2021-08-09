Advertisement

Spirits giant Jim Beam reaches milestone despite pandemic

The company says the 1 million barrel production milestone during the coronavirus outbreak...
The company says the 1 million barrel production milestone during the coronavirus outbreak holds special significance.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLERMONT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky bourbon producer Jim Beam says it has achieved a pandemic-era production milestone by filling 1 million barrels during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The spirits industry giant says production at the James B. Beam Distilling Co. is accelerating in response to growing demand. Last week, it says it celebrated filling its 17 millionth barrel of bourbon since Prohibition. The company says the 1 million barrel production milestone during the coronavirus outbreak holds special significance. It was accomplished despite disruptions and new protocols to protect employees. Bourbon ages for years before reaching consumers.

