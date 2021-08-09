Steamy, Sticky Pattern Continues!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday was hot and dry for some, but stormy for others! Some places picked up some needed rainfall while others missed out altogether. Such will be the case again Tuesday.

The unsettled weather pattern continues through the middle of the work week as widely-scattered showers and storms will be possible both Tuesday and Wednesday. When showers and storms are not developing, conditions will be partly to mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s with low temperatures in the lower 70s. And, of course, it will be muggy! Best leave the umbrella in the car for the first half of the week! Thursday into Friday looks HOT as conditions will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy as high temperatures reach the low-to-mid 90s; but when humidity is factored with the actual temperature, the feels-like temperature will reach the upper 90s and low 100s. Remember to take it easy in heat like this and keep an extra eye on pets, children and the elderly. This weekend will feature some “cooler” conditions with high temps only in the mid-to-upper 80s. From Thursday through Sunday, we could see stray to isolated showers and storms, but much of the period looks rather dry. If the first half of the week doesn’t help the garden... just drag the garden hose directly to the garden!!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered storms possible. High 91. Low 72. Winds SW-10

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated storms possible. High 92. Low 74. Winds SW-10

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Isolated t/shower possible. High 95. Low 74. Winds SW-9

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 94

Today’s Low: 71

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 69

Record High: 110 (1930)

Record Low: 52 (1989)

Today’s Precip: T

Monthly Precip: T (-1.05″)

Yearly Precip: 32.77″ (+0.84″)

Today’s Sunset: 7:44 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:59 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 29 / Small Particulate Matter: 56)

UV Index: Mod (5)

Pollen Count: Moderate (4.0 - Weeds, Trees, Mold)

Mold Count: Moderate (6647 Mold Spore Count)

