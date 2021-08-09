Advertisement

Vaccinated veteran, previous Hometown Hero battles COVID-19 in hospital

Two weeks is how long Michael Bessette has been in the COVID unit at the Medical Center in Bowling Green.(Brandon Jarrett)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - “Apparently, if I wouldn’t have had the vaccine, it would have been twice as bad as it was,” said Bessette.

Brandon Jarrett: “Talk about Michael, how long? Right now currently? How long have you been in the hospital?”

“Two weeks today,” said Bessette.

Posted by Brandon Jarrett on Monday, August 9, 2021

Two weeks is how long Michael Bessette has been in the COVID unit at the Medical Center in Bowling Green.

Bessette is a previous Hometown Hero who gave out gloves and cleaning supplies at the peak of the pandemic.

Bessette also helped the public out in another way--by participating in an early vaccine trial at Vanderbilt University.

The vaccine Bessette received ended up being the successful candidate currently being distributed. This vaccine Bessette says prevented him from having severe symptoms and potentially saving his life.

“I’ve been lucky because I haven’t had extensive breathing problems A lot of people have and I’ve seen a lot of people up here who have had breathing problems who are on a ventilator,” said Bessette. “Apparently, having the vaccine helped out tremendously”

Bessette says he’s thankful that his hospital stay didn’t take a turn for the worse.

“Thank the good Lord that took that I took the vaccine, it prevented me from having those problems. Course two weeks in the hospital it’s not an easy run either but compared to what this could have been. I’ve been lucky,” said Bessette.

