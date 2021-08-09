Advertisement

Warren Co. South Little League defeats Ohio 2-1 in Great Lakes Regional Opener

WCS LL Defeats Ohio
WCS LL Defeats Ohio(Cary Page)
By Brett Alper
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 11:15 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In their first game up in Whitestown, IN, Warren County South Little League defeated Ohio representative West Side Little League 2-1 Sunday morning in the Great Lakes Regional Tournament.

West Side put a run on the board first after C Retherford scored off a steal of home plate. After hits from Dylan Marr and Ryley Oller, South would score the two winning runs of wild pitches in the 3rd inning.

WCS will play Illinois representative Hinsdale Little League Monday. First pitch is set for 9am central and will be streamed on ESPN+.

Lets go South!

