Warren County Public Schools to require all students to wear masks indoors starting Wednesday

(WBKO)
By Katey Cook
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday, Warren County Public Schools released a statement from Superintendent Rob Clayton saying beginning August 11, students will be required to wear masks indoors despite vaccination status.

“Recently, our local community has seen a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, especially among those who are not vaccinated. In an effort to keep our students in school for in-person learning five days per week, WCPS will require face masks for students and staff inside our facilities regardless of vaccination status...” Superintendent Clayton said.

The face mask requirement will last through Labor Day Weekend, and at that time the district will re-assess the need for the mandate. The CDC mandate requiring face masks on buses will continue as well.

“Although there is debate about the effectiveness of masks in mitigating the spread of COVID-19, we are extremely confident that wearing a mask will enable us to minimize the number of quarantines, thus minimizing the disruption created by contact tracing and the entire quarantining process,” Superintendent Clayton explained.

Masks will be available at all schools for students and staff who need them. To read the full statement from Superintendent Rob Clayton you can click here.

