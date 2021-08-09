WKU professor awarded 2021 World Council Distinguished Service Award

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In conjunction with the World Council for Gifted and Talented Children’s (WCGTC) biennial conference, the Executive Committee of the World Council presented Dr. Julia Link Roberts with the 2021 World Council Distinguished Service Award. Eligibility for the award is contingent upon the recipient having made an outstanding contribution to gifted education as reflected in service to the WCGTC and in the furtherance of its purposes over a period of 10 years or more.

Dr. Roberts is the Mahurin Professor of Gifted Studies and the Executive Director of The Center for Gifted Studies at WKU and The Carol Martin Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science in Kentucky. Dr. Roberts has attended 16 World Conferences and has served as Delegate, Treasurer, and, most recently, President of the WCGTC.

In her time as President, Dr. Roberts oversaw the creation of “Global Principles for Professional Learning in Gifted Education,” a document intended as a tool to create positive change on behalf of gifted students locally, regionally, and globally. The principles can serve to urge educational leaders and policymakers to invest in professional learning to benefit gifted education. The full document can be accessed at world-gifted.org/professional-learning-global-principles.pdf and an accompanying poster is available at world-gifted.org/professional-learning-global-principles-poster.pdf

About the World Council for Gifted and Talented Children: The WCGTC is a worldwide non-profit organization that provides advocacy and support for gifted children. The WCGTC is a diverse organization networking the globe with an active membership of educators, scholars, researchers, parents, and others interested in the development and education of gifted and talented children of all ages.

