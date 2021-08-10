211 celebrating 5 year anniversary with ribbon cutting August 11

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Southern Kentucky has a database of over 1,000 resources which are available for those in need in south central Kentucky. The service is called 211 and is offered through United Way of Southern Kentucky.

2021 marks the fifth year of offering 211 in our community. “When someone has a health and human service need and they don’t know where to go or what resources might be available, they can dial 211,” says Ellie Harbaugh, Vice President of United Way of Southern Kentucky.

Harbaugh said a celebration is planned to observe the anniversary. “We’ll have the Chamber join us for a ribbon cutting to celebrate and then we’ll be showing some folks around our facility to see where the action is, where those calls are coming in. We’re just excited to showcase the service,” adds Harbaugh.

Harbaugh says that when a person dials 211, the staffed specialists gather “some basic information about them, starting with where they live, some demographics, so that we can connect them to the resources that we believe they’re eligible for.”

COVID-19 lead to an increase in calls, including from many who were affected for the first time. “Early on, we saw our call volume triple. And on some days it quadrupled just because the needs were so great.”

The service is available for the entire Barren River Area Development District 24 hours per day, 7 days per week.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.