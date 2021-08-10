3 local girls win world titles at 2021 World Championship Appaloosa Youth Show

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Three local girls have brought home world titles in the 2021 World Championship Appaloosa Youth Show.

Trainer Taylor Pearson has only been professionally training the girls since January of 2021.

”It takes a lot of hard work and dedication to do this, even if it means missing proms or homecomings, or a birthday, whatever, whatever it means to come here and practice, and win, they were willing to do it,” Pearson said.

The Youth World Show was held in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The competition includes classes such as halter and game events. In their classes, three local horse show champions brought home world titles.

Sophia Peterson, 11, won the Grand Reserve Championship and came in third overall at both the Youth World Show and the Pinto World show. She brought home three world titles after only a year of training.

Vivienne Schmidt, 15, has been vigorously training horses for more than nine years. She brought home the world title in the 11-18 year-old disciplined rail.

”It’s really rewarding because its been a dream of mine for my whole life, walking out of the arena was really emotional and it felt really really good. You really have to be committed and love it and be really happy to be good at it and work really hard,” said Vivienne Schmidt.

Pearson says the girls put in long hours and hard work to be able to accomplish their world titles. She says the sacrifice a lot in order to train at their level.

