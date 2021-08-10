Advertisement

CASA Superhero 5K to include costumes, prizes, food trucks

By Laura Rogers
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - You’ve heard the saying, “Not all superheroes wear capes,” and it’s true - you can be a superhero to a child simply by participating in an upcoming race.

The CASA of South Central Kentucky Superhero 5K, 1 Mile Kids Fun Run and 1 Mile Family Walk is set for September 25 at Ephram White Park. The event will include music, food trucks, face painting and other activities. Every 5K participant will receive a race t-shirt and a $20 gift card to Cheetah Clean Auto Wash. The race is also a Bowling Green Running Club Grand Prix Points Race.

Early bird registration ends August 17 here.

The Superhero 5K benefits CASA’s mission, which is to recruit and train volunteers who work to seek safety and permanency for abused and neglected children in the family court and foster care systems. The organization provides support, advocacy, and intervention for our community’s youngest victims.

