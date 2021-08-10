Advertisement

Countdown to Kickoff: Glasgow Scotties

By Brett Alper
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We continue the 2021 Countdown to kickoff series with a look at the Glasgow Scotties led by head coach Jeff Garmon, Sr.

In 2020, the Scotties saw a successful season finishing 7-3 with an appearance in the 3rd round of the playoffs. Glasgow will be looking to replicate their season from last year. Many starters are returning including starting quarterback Jeff Meyers and their two leading rushers Hunter Scott and Jamarion Long. Scott and Long combined for 1,002 yards on the ground.

Last season due to Covid-19 teams were unable to practice together and were forced to practice in groups, this year its back to normal practicing, but head coach Jeff Garmon doesn’t think Covid is over just yet.

“it’s been more open but it also, you know, there’s still contact tracing involved. So you still have to take precautionary measures along with everything in you know,” Said Garmon, “I don’t think we’re completely out of the woods for having a normal season, just yet.”

Here’s a look at the Scotties schedule this season:

August 20th: Vs Woodford County 8pm

August 27th: At Russellville 7pm

September 3rd: Vs Monroe County 7pm

September 10th: At Allen County-Scottsville 7pm

September 17th: Vs Hart County 7pm

September 24th: At Greenwood 7pm

October 1st: At Adair County 7pm

October 15th: Vs Taylor County 7pm

October 22nd: At Casey County 8pm

October 29th: Vs Franklin-Simpson 7pm

