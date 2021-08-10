Advertisement

Domino’s announces $50 million free food giveaway

This Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, photo shows a Domino's Pizza sign at a location in Hialeah, Fla.
This Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, photo shows a Domino's Pizza sign at a location in Hialeah, Fla.(AP/Alan Diaz)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Domino’s said it is giving away $50 million worth of free food to customers that place a delivery order online or through their app until Nov. 21.

The pizza chain announced the “Surprise Frees” promotion Monday in an effort to take on apps like UberEats and DoorDash.

“Unlike many third-party food delivery apps, Domino’s provides customers with one straightforward delivery fee, because we know that’s what customers want and deserve,” said Russell Weiner, chief operations officer and president of Domino’s, in a news release.

The free menu items that lucky customers can receive include hand-tossed pizzas, boneless chicken, handmade pan pizzas, stuffed cheesy bread, crunchy thin crust pizzas and chocolate lava crunch cakes.

Domino’s said it will notify each customer who is randomly selected through their order confirmation, and the store will put a blue “Surprise Frees” sticker on the item.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warren County Public Schools to require all students and staff to wear masks indoors starting Wednesday
Two weeks is how long Michael Bessette has been in the COVID unit at the Medical Center in...
Vaccinated veteran, previous Hometown Hero battles COVID-19 in hospital
More than 100 WCPS, BGISD students reportedly have COVID-19
Family Dollar employees quit
Family Dollar store reopens after ‘We all quit’ sign posted on door in Nebraska
Ashley Henderson's 7-year-old son has common variable immune deficiency, a condition that makes...
Immunocompromised boy, 7, hospitalized with COVID-19; mom urges vaccinations

Latest News

Democrats release $3.5 trillion budget resolution as Senate nears infrastructure vote.
Senate debates Dems’ $3.5T budget, GOP launches attacks
President Joe Biden speaks about the bipartisan infrastructure bill from the East Room of the...
Biden makes remarks on infrastructure bill’s passing in the Senate
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigning over sexual harassment
Warren Co. mask requirement
Over 700 students, staff in quarantine at WCPS prompts mask requirement