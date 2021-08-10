Advertisement

Heat Advisories into Thursday

Rain chances decrease, temperatures soar into mid-week!
By Shane Holinde
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday was right up there with one of the hottest days of 2021 thus far! Bowling Green’s temperature topped out at 96 degrees, with heat indices easily reaching triple digits. There won’t be much relief from the heat Wednesday, apart from being in the air conditioning!

Coverage of showers and storms lessens for Wednesday and Thursday. When showers and storms are not developing, conditions will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with high temperatures in the low-to-mid 90s with low temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s. And, of course, it will be muggy! It will be important to be responsible with these conditions as heat index values will be in the triple digits in the afternoons for most of the week in south-central Kentucky. Drink lots of water and avoid overexertion while working outdoors! Friday will still be hot like Wednesday and Thursday, but chances for showers and storms increase as a cold front moves through the Ohio Valley region. The cold front will allow this weekend to be “cooler,” with high temps only in the mid-to-upper 80s along with partly cloudy skies. The weekend could see a stray shower or storm, but much of the weekend still looks dry and seasonably warm. If the first half of the week doesn’t help the garden... just drag the garden hose directly to the garden!!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated thundershower possible. High 96. Low 76. Winds SW-12

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. High 95. Low 74. Winds SW-11

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and t/storms late. High 94. Low 71. Winds SW-9

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 96

Today’s Low: 75

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 69

Record High: 106 (1918)

Record Low: 54 (1976)

Today’s Precip: 0.02″

Monthly Precip: 0.31″ (-0.86″)

Yearly Precip: 33.08″ (+1.03″)

Today’s Sunset: 7:43 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:00 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 15 / Small Particulate Matter: 37)

UV Index: Very High (9)

Pollen Count: Low (0.2 - Weeds, Trees, Mold)

Mold Count: Moderate (6480 Mold Spore Count)

