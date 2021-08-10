Advertisement

Kentucky seeing dramatic rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations

We’re seeing a dramatic rise in the number of COVID-19 patients in Kentucky’s hospitals.
We’re seeing a dramatic rise in the number of COVID-19 patients in Kentucky’s hospitals.(WKYT)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re seeing a dramatic rise in the number of COVID-19 patients in Kentucky’s hospitals.

Check out this graphic - it shows that more than 1,100 people are in the hospital with the virus Tuesday. That’s up almost 130 percent from last week. Hospitalizations have been rising for about a month now:

As the delta variant spreads, health officials are encouraging people to get vaccinated.

Hospitals are staring to see more COVID-19 patients. Records show hospitalizations went up from nearly 200 at the beginning of July to more than a 1,000 Tuesday. That’s about a 500 percent increase.

Lexington hospitals are seeing higher numbers as well. Last week, UK reported an average of 30 covid patients a day with nearly half in the ICU or on ventilators. The hospital is now requiring vaccines for all employees. Visitors must also wear masks.

As of Tuesday, Baptist Health has 47 covid patients. Officials tell us cases have gradually been increasing over the past three weeks. The hospital has also changed its visitation policies. No overnight visitors are permitted at this time, no visitors under the age of 18, and no visitors for in patient covid cases.

Health officials are stressing the importance of getting the vaccine. They reminding people it’s safe and is the best defense we have against the delta variant.

Hospital officials are steadily monitoring COVID-19 cases and say they will introduce more restrictions if necessary.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warren County Public Schools to require all students and staff to wear masks indoors starting Wednesday
More than 100 WCPS, BGISD students reportedly have COVID-19
Two weeks is how long Michael Bessette has been in the COVID unit at the Medical Center in...
Vaccinated veteran, previous Hometown Hero battles COVID-19 in hospital
Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear issues executive order mandating masks in Kentucky schools
Warren Co. mask requirement
Over 700 students, staff in quarantine at WCPS prompts mask requirement

Latest News

Top U.S. health officials continue to say getting vaccinated is the best way to protect...
Vaccines lower COVID-19 reinfection chances, officials say
Michael Hinojosa, the Dallas school district's superintendent, says it’s not a personal issue...
Dallas schools superintendent defies state law with mask mandate
So far, more than 400 colleges and universities are requiring students to get the COVID-19...
College students buying fake COVID-19 vaccination cards to avoid mandates
Since his father's death, officers have maintained a relationship with the boy and are helping...
Las Vegas officers escort boy to school after his father's death from COVID
Masks at school.
Area health departments praise schools that require masks