Metcalfe County High School names Greg Stephens as new girls basketball head coach

By Brett Alper
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
EDMONTON, Ky. (WBKO) - Metcalfe County High School announced Tuesday Greg Stephens will be the new head coach of the girls basketball team.

Stephens last coached boys and girls basketball in Florida, and also served as associate athletic director. This will not be the first time Stephens has coaching in the Bluegrass, he has previously coached at McLean County High School, Lexington Catholic High School, and Webster County High School.

Stephens said he is looking forward to returning to the Bluegrass State and continuing the success of the Lady Hornet Basketball Team. “My family and I are beyond excited to be joining the Hornet family, a family that is filled with rich tradition and overall support from the school district and the community,” Stephens said. “I am excited about the future and potential of our program and the opportunity for our athletes to be able to shine and play at the next level.”

Some of his achievements include district and state titles in Kentucky and winning a national championship with a prep school in Nevada.

Stephens will be taking over for Tiffany Coffey. In the 2020-21 season, the Hornets finished 13-10 with an appearance in the 4th Region Tournament.

