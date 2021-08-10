More chances for showers, storms with steamy, sweltering heat!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday had storms that barreled through the region and caused damage to areas near Barren and Hart counties, but it also had hot and humid conditions for many that will continue on Tuesday!

Storms on Tuesday will be less scattered compared to Monday, but will still bring threats of strong winds, heavy rains and lightning. (WBKO)

Unsettled weather continues in south-central Kentucky for Tuesday - which will be welcomed to many as conditions have been persistently dry - though many may end up disappointed again with some places remaining dry. Scattered showers and storms will be possible today, in the ‘hit-or-miss’ variety with cells popping up with daytime heating. A few storms to the north of Bowling Green could be on the strong-to-severe side with threats of locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds and frequent lightning - but we expect most activity to stay sub-severe. When it isn’t raining or storming, expect skies to be partly to mostly cloudy along with muggy conditions. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s to low 90s, but when humidity is factored, it will feel like the upper 90s to low 100s. Winds will be out of the south-southwest between 5-15 miles per hour, though winds will be stronger in some storms. Best leave the umbrella in the car... and speaking of your vehicle, remember to beat the heat and check the backseat! Keep an extra eye out for pets, children and the elderly with the heat expected this week. Drink plenty of water and take it easy - don’t be afraid to limit your time outside because it is easy to be exhausted in conditions like this!

The unsettled weather pattern doesn’t go away, but coverage of showers and storms lessens for Wednesday and Thursday. When showers and storms are not developing, conditions will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with high temperatures in the low-to-mid 90s with low temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s. And, of course, it will be muggy! As mentioned above, it will be important to be responsible with these conditions as heat index values will be in the triple digits in the afternoons for most of the week in south-central Kentucky! Friday will still be hot like Wednesday and Thursday, but chances for showers and storms increase as a cold front moves through the Ohio Valley region. The cold front will allow this weekend to be “cooler,” with high temps only in the mid-to-upper 80s along with partly cloudy skies. The weekend could see a stray shower or storm, but much of the weekend still looks dry and seasonably warm. If the first half of the week doesn’t help the garden... just drag the garden hose directly to the garden!!

When humidity is factored with the already hot air temperatures, the heat index values, or feels like temperatures, will be in the triple digits! (WBKO)

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms possible. Hot and humid. High 93. Low 74. Winds SW at 12 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray showers/storms possible. Hot and humid. High 94. Low 76. Winds SW at 12 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. High 95. Low 74. Winds SW at 11 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 106 (1918)

Record Low Today: 54 (1976)

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 69

Sunrise: 5:59 a.m.

Sunset: 7:43 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 15 / Small Particulate Matter: 37)

UV Index: Very High (9)

Pollen Count: Low (0.2 - Weeds, Grass)

Mold Count: Low (6480 - Mold Spore Count)

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 94

Yesterday’s Low: 71

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.29″

Monthly Precip: 0.29″ (-0.76″)

Yearly Precip: 33.06″ (+1.13″)

