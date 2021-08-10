Over 700 students, staff in quarantine at WCPS prompts mask requirement

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to Warren County Public Schools, over 700 students and staff members among 24 schools are in quarantine following COVID exposures. Monday’s data indicates there are 95 active student cases within the district.

Superintendent Rob Clayton says the high number of cases and quarantines in a short amount of time prompted the district to implement a mask requirement which begins Wednesday.

“What we do know-- that if we had started school with the face coverings, we could have reduced the number of quarantines obviously, there’s no way for us to verify specifically what that number would be,” said Clayton.

The mask requirement will be in effect until Labor Day.

“As a school official, as a parent, I find it critical that we do everything that we can, in terms of implementing safety measures, to ensure that we were able to continue with five days per week of in-person instruction,” said Clayton.

