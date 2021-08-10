Parents clash at anti mask protest outsdie Warren County Board of Education

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday morning, nearly a dozen parents of some Warren County School students protested the district’s new mask requirement.

Tempers flared on the sidewalk outside the Warren County Board of Education Tuesday morning as parents with varying opinions argued about masks.

“We need to listen to the parents, the parents have to stand up, stand up for your kids, protect them,” said Jett Miller, parent of Warren County students.

The protesters said that masking up kids should be left up to the parent’s decision.

“Parents should have a choice-- absolutely, absolutely on both sides,” said Miller.

Miller says he has two kids in the school system and claims that the masks the kids are wearing do not work.

“When our kids are putting their masks off and on all day, that’s worse than not having a mask. The doctors have said you need to wear an N95 or greater protected mask. They don’t wear N95-- the staff and the kids don’t,” exclaimed Miller.

Meanwhile, two grandparents with grandkids in the school system showed up at the protest to voice their support of the mask requirement.

“I think children should wear a mask also to protect their children and themselves,” said Charmaine Forshee, grandparent of Warren County students.

Additionally, Debra Fancher said her custodial grandson has an autoimmune disease, so she feels the masks will protect him.

“If you have kids that have autoimmune diseases, like my grandson who has sickle cell, why shouldn’t the class be wearing masks because you’re putting his life in danger,” said Fancher.

However, parents against masks protested that the face coverings are only hurting the children physically and psychologically.

“Kids don’t need to breathe carbon dioxide all day. Kids need to learn about facial recognition, how to communicate,” said Miller.

As parents held signs, shouted and exchanged heated arguments, some say they’ll be back at it again tomorrow.

“That’s all we’re doing-- all these people here. They don’t protest. We’re not paid protesters. We’re protecting our kids,” said Miller.

According to Warren County Public Schools, over 700 students and staff members among 24 schools are in quarantine following COVID exposures. Monday’s data indicates there are 95 active student cases within the district.

However, now all schools in Kentucky will be required to mask up following the governor’s executive order.

