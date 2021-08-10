Advertisement

Reminder: BGMU has planned power outages as historic home is on the move today

Historic house in Bowling Green will make a move today to its new home less than a mile away.
Historic house in Bowling Green will make a move today to its new home less than a mile away.(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday, August 10 starting around 3p.m., Bowling Green Municipal Utilities has planned power outages during the move of a historic home.

BGMU says electric crews will be moving electric lines to accommodate the home’s relocation from Chestnut Street to Oaklawn Way on Tuesday.

Outages will affect Chestnut Street from Ogden Avenue to the Bypass; Regents Avenue from Mimosa Alley to Chestnut Street; and the Oaklawn Way/Nashville Road intersection.

BGMU said crews will complete work in the shortest amount of time as possible.

Expect outages to be about two hours in each area along the relocation route.

Customers affected by the outages will receive a door hanger but can call 270-782-4302 if they have additional questions.

