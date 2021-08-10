Advertisement

School bus driver shortage in Warren County

By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Schools began the new school year August 4, and one problem they are facing early on is bus driver shortages. On opening day, they were down about 25 drivers.

Chip Jenkins, Director of School Transportation, said that those lost drivers are due to anything from medical reasons, to drivers that were afraid of the variant and decided to retire.

Jenkins added that due to the shortage, some drivers are doing triple runs which means longer routes. He said that he and his office staff have stepped in to help and they are working to make each day run smoother than the last.

“Parents have been really patient about that. It is running a little bit longer, not a lot as long as we are able to maintain the staff that we have and get these new folks, new drivers trained and certified. We will be getting a lot better as the months roll on. Just one step at a time, we just have to take it one day at a time,” said Jenkins.

They are hiring and have drivers going through the process now, but caution that it will take some time.

“We are hiring people though. We are blessed in that regard. We have people in training classes now, but it takes between 45 to 60 days to get a person from start to finish certified in the state of Kentucky, and what the district requirements are,” said Jenkins.

To apply, you can go to the Warren County Schools website and look for the job postings tab.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warren County Public Schools to require all students and staff to wear masks indoors starting Wednesday
Two weeks is how long Michael Bessette has been in the COVID unit at the Medical Center in...
Vaccinated veteran, previous Hometown Hero battles COVID-19 in hospital
More than 100 WCPS, BGISD students reportedly have COVID-19
Family Dollar employees quit
Family Dollar store reopens after ‘We all quit’ sign posted on door in Nebraska
Ashley Henderson's 7-year-old son has common variable immune deficiency, a condition that makes...
Immunocompromised boy, 7, hospitalized with COVID-19; mom urges vaccinations

Latest News

Tri-Five Nationals
Tri-Five Nationals to bring millions of dollars to Bowling Green area this weekend
An upcoming race benefits children in the family court and foster care systems.
CASA Superhero 5K to include costumes, prizes, food trucks
Safety adjustments at Castle Youth Football League
Warren County Youth Football season sign-ups in full swing
a protest is underway this midday in warren county
Protest underway in Warren County