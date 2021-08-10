School bus driver shortage in Warren County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Schools began the new school year August 4, and one problem they are facing early on is bus driver shortages. On opening day, they were down about 25 drivers.

Chip Jenkins, Director of School Transportation, said that those lost drivers are due to anything from medical reasons, to drivers that were afraid of the variant and decided to retire.

Jenkins added that due to the shortage, some drivers are doing triple runs which means longer routes. He said that he and his office staff have stepped in to help and they are working to make each day run smoother than the last.

“Parents have been really patient about that. It is running a little bit longer, not a lot as long as we are able to maintain the staff that we have and get these new folks, new drivers trained and certified. We will be getting a lot better as the months roll on. Just one step at a time, we just have to take it one day at a time,” said Jenkins.

They are hiring and have drivers going through the process now, but caution that it will take some time.

“We are hiring people though. We are blessed in that regard. We have people in training classes now, but it takes between 45 to 60 days to get a person from start to finish certified in the state of Kentucky, and what the district requirements are,” said Jenkins.

To apply, you can go to the Warren County Schools website and look for the job postings tab.

