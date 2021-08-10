Tri-Five Nationals to bring millions of dollars to Bowling Green area this weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thousands of people and millions of dollars will flood the Bowling Green area economy this weekend as the Tri-Five Nationals comes to Beech Bend Raceway for the 6th year.

The American Tri-Five Association holds this event every year for vendors, spectators, participants, and Chevrolet enthusiasts. This year’s event is expected to be the biggest one yet.

The event annually hosts more than 3,000 1955, 56′, and 57′ Chevrolets from all over the country and around the world.

They’re expecting between 15 and 20 thousand people.

The Tri-Five Association President says this will bring millions of dollars to the Bowling Green area economy.

“We started working with the Convention Bureau and the city months and months and months in advance and as of right now, I believe that all of the hotels are above 90% capacity right now. I know two years ago, in 2019, we sold out really from Horse Cave almost to the Tennessee line. You couldn’t find a hotel around during this event,” said Chris Sondles, President of the Tri-Five Association.

The event is the largest Tri-Five gathering in the world.

”You know, a few years back we signed a ten-year commitment to the city of Bowling Green after we did the first couple of events, and at the time they did an economic development study and they said that it brings 3-5 million dollars a year to the city of Bowling Green,” Sondles said.

Spectator gates are open from 8-5pm, Thursday - Saturday.

A newly-built 1957 Chevrolet, valued at $160,000, will be given away to a registered participant on Saturday, but you must be present to win.

Any Chevrolet vehicle is welcome - cars, trucks, or corvettes as long as it is a 55-56-57 Chevy, your vehicle is welcome. American Tri-Five Association members get registration discounts.

Spectator tickets are $20 per person, per day at the spectator gate, which is cash only. Registration gets you a window tag for one car, event passes for two people – good for all days, and a chance to win the 2021 Golden Star Giveaway car.

Even organizers say if you are bringing a car, it is currently $65 through noon on Saturday, August 14th. The registration is good for one tri-five, two adults, and one entry to win the 2021 Golden Star giveaway car as well as all the activities mentioned in their schedule.

