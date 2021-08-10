Advertisement

Warren Co. South LL falls to Illinois 5-1

WCS LL
WCS LL(Cary Page)
By Brett Alper
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After squeezing out a victory against Ohio, Warren County South Little League fell to Hinsdale Little League 5-1 in the second round of the Great Lakes Regional Tournament.

South would score their only run in the final frame off an RBI from Lukas Patterson that drove Dylan Marr home.

The Road to Williamsport is not over yet for Warren County South, the Great Lakes Tournament is double elimination before the semi-finals.

South is set to play Wisconsin Tuesday at 3pm Central. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricardo Civil
Man awaiting rape trial accused of raping again
Hopkinsville Shooting
Hopkinsville: Two killed in Saturday morning shooting
Family Dollar employees quit
Family Dollar store reopens after ‘We all quit’ sign posted on door in Nebraska
Spencer Sauce
Mother and son duo start BBQ sauce business to help them battle depression
Pride event in Franklin, Ky
First ever Pride event held in Franklin

Latest News

BG Hot Rods logo
Hot Rods fall to Blue Rocks in series finale 10-3
WCS LL Defeats Ohio
Warren Co. South Little League defeats Ohio 2-1 in Great Lakes Regional Opener
Bowling Green Hot Rods
Hot Rods shutout Blue Rocks 6-0
Warren County South Little League Travels to Play in Great Lakes Regional Tournament
Police escort sends off Warren County South Little League to Great Lakes Regional