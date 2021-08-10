Warren Co. South LL falls to Illinois 5-1

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After squeezing out a victory against Ohio, Warren County South Little League fell to Hinsdale Little League 5-1 in the second round of the Great Lakes Regional Tournament.

South would score their only run in the final frame off an RBI from Lukas Patterson that drove Dylan Marr home.

The Road to Williamsport is not over yet for Warren County South, the Great Lakes Tournament is double elimination before the semi-finals.

South is set to play Wisconsin Tuesday at 3pm Central. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

