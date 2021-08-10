Warren County Youth Football season sign-ups in full swing

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Youth Football season sign-ups have begun for the 2021 season.

Registration for the 2021 season will take place at Ephram White Park Tuesday, Thursday from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday from 9-12:00pm.

If you have pre-registered you will still need to attend an onsite registration date to pick up equipment, weigh-in, be fitted for uniforms, and pay your fee.

If you have not pre-registered you will be able to register onsite, then pick up what you need on site. You will be able to advance to the pre-registration line.

If you did not upload all documents online, the coaches ask that you bring registration with you. They also ask that you bring a copy of your child’s birth certificate and school verification to registration.

Registration ends Saturday, August 14th and practices begin August 22nd.

For more information go Warren County Youth Football.

With the increase in the Delta Variant, many parents are wondering what school sports will look like this Fall.

Last year, many games and seasons for High School sports were cancelled. Students were required to wear masks, practice social distancing, and be tested for COVID-19.

Brandon Phillips, on the league’s Board of Directors, says they are continuing the season as normal as possible. ”As new information becomes available, if we need to make adjustments to make sure our players and families are safe, we’re committed to doing that, but we are very committed to having a season,” Phillips said.

Phillips says they will be giving away masks, purchased by the Warren County Parks Department, for the face and eye area to provide an extra layer of protection with equipment pickup this year for the players. However, he did not say that they are required.

They said they will do anything in their power to have a season, but safety and health of their players is the most important.

