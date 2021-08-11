Army Veteran uses Tik Tok to help others repair their credit

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s no secret, your credit score is essential.

Good credit can help you apply for a loan, or buy a car among other things.

“If you’re watching this Tik Tok and you have either bad credit or no credit, this video is for you,” Amanda Journey is an Army Veteran who has been using the social media app Tik Tok to help others repair their credit. Her Tik Tok channel has become a sensation bearing the same name as her company, ‘Journey to Credit Acceptance.’

The company launched on June 7th.

“I started the Tik Tok to kind of showcase our credit business. We are a brand new business, we just started about two months ago, and I wanted to find a way to kind of get out there and showcase what we do, who we are, in a way that isn’t just local, I wanted to get our business out there nationally,” says Journey.

Journey’s reason to help others was a personal one, “so I struggled with my own credit, I went through an eviction, I went through a repossession a couple of years ago, my credit was horrible and that’s how I got into the credit repair business, I fixed my own credit.”

When asked what does she tell people who are intimidated to even discuss their credit, she says, “We just basically tell people that we’re not here to judge you, you know, we are here to help you. I know credit has a big stigma a lot of people don’t want to broadcast their, their personal things like, that is very personal to them. So we just want to get out there and show people that we’re not here to judge you. We’re here to help you.”

“We have successfully removed bankruptcies, charge-offs, late payments, medical collections, general collections, anything negative on your credit report we can get rid of it,” says Journey.

She adds, “there’s a lot of people out there that need credit help. Especially whenever we started our Tik Tok, people were kind of, saw that you know, we’re just humble people, we’re just trying to help people with their credit and I think that kind of allowed us to, to help them, trust us to help them.”

Journey says her company is committed to Bowling Green, “we want to help everybody in the community, especially Bowling Green, I know we said that we’re going trying to go national, but we are devoted and committed to Bowling Green. So that’s where our heart is, so anybody in the Bowling Green community that wants help with their credit, we can definitely help you out.”

If you’d like more information about repairing your credit, click here, or call (270) 904-8296.

