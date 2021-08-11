Advertisement

Cave City hosting community giveaway August 21

Cave City, Ky.
Cave City, Ky.(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Cave City will be taking donations for a giveaway happening at the Cave City Senior/Community building. The giveaway will be available to anyone that needs it.

It will be August 21 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

They need donations such as kids’ clothing and shoes, personal hygiene products, school supplies, non-perishable groceries, toys, and bedding and blankets.

If you would like to donate items, you may drop them off at The Dive or City Hall prior to the giveaway.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear issues executive order mandating masks in Kentucky schools
Warren Co. mask requirement
Over 700 students, staff in quarantine at WCPS prompts mask requirement
Warren County anti mask protest
Parents clash at anti mask protest outsdie Warren County Board of Education
More than 100 WCPS, BGISD students reportedly have COVID-19
Two weeks is how long Michael Bessette has been in the COVID unit at the Medical Center in...
Vaccinated veteran, previous Hometown Hero battles COVID-19 in hospital

Latest News

WKU is hosting Topperfest, an event being held on South Lawn at 4:30 on August 20.
Topperfest welcomes WKU family back to the Hill August 20
Gator Grip
Gator Grip Golf Scramble
Hot and humid midweek with 'feels like' temps in the triple digits!
Kaley
First Day of School in Edmonson County