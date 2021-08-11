Cave City hosting community giveaway August 21

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Cave City will be taking donations for a giveaway happening at the Cave City Senior/Community building. The giveaway will be available to anyone that needs it.

It will be August 21 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

They need donations such as kids’ clothing and shoes, personal hygiene products, school supplies, non-perishable groceries, toys, and bedding and blankets.

If you would like to donate items, you may drop them off at The Dive or City Hall prior to the giveaway.

